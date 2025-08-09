Mumbai, August 9: The All India Football Federation has confirmed that they will give full support to the Indian Super League clubs, following reports of the 13 teams wanting to bring the matter of the current suspension of the league to the immediate notice of the Supreme Court. The ISL is currently suspended with no start date given due to the stalling over the Masters Right Agreement with the FSDL which has forced a few clubs to suspend their footballing operations. ISL in Jeopardy? AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Clears Air As Tournament's Future Continues to be Uncertain.

On Thursday, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey assured that the country’s top-flight football league will take place this year. However, he clarified that the AIFF will not interfere in the internal operations of clubs, including issues related to payments to players and staff.

AIFF Official Statement

The AIFF has given assurance to the CEOs of 13 ISL clubs on August 7, 2025, during a meeting with all stakeholders in New Delhi, that the Federation will do everything as per the Constitution/legal advice to support the country's top-tier league.

AIFF called the club CEOs in New Delhi on Thursday to clarify the ongoing situation. After the meeting, Chaubey confirmed the scheduling of ISL this year without giving any concrete plan, but refrained from commenting on teams' suspending their first team operations.

"The ISL will be held this year. There is no doubt about that at the same time, it's the club's decision to pay their players or staff. We can't intervene - that's how all top leagues operate, We are anticipating the Super Cup to take place in the second or third week of September. Some teams need six to eight weeks to complete their preparations and bring back players. In our next meeting, we'll announce the kick-off date," said Chaubey to reporters after the game. Beyond Big Cities: Punjab FC Aims To Build India’s Next Football Stars From Ground Up.

Additionally, the AIFF president proposed scheduling the Super Cup in the second or third week of September to provide ISL clubs with adequate competitive matches, given the uncertainty surrounding the league's resumption.

