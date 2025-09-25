New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will commence from October 25 onwards and the tournament's official draw was conducted at the Football House on Thursday, announced the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday.

The Super Cup will commence on October 25, with action from Group A, as East Bengal FC take on Real Kashmir FC, while Mohun Bagan SG face Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa is the current defending champion, having beaten Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the final in May of this year.

The Group Stage will see 24 matches, which will be played between October 25 and November 6, before a brief break for the November FIFA International Window, when India play Bangladesh (November 18) in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round, as per an AIFF press release.

The top teams from each of the four groups will progress to the semi-finals, the dates for which will be announced later.

*Groupings for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Real Kashmir FC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

*Fixtures for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

October 25: East Bengal FC vs Real Kashmir FCOctober 25: Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FCOctober 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter KashiOctober 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FCOctober 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FCOctober 27: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FCOctober 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FCOctober 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs Real Kashmir FCOctober 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FCOctober 29: FC Goa vs Inter KashiOctober 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ClubOctober 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FCOctober 31: Real Kashmir FC vs Chennaiyin FCOctober 31: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FCNovember 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FCNovember 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FCNovember 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FCNovember 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FCNovember 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FCNovember 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FCNovember 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FCNovember 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ClubNovember 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FCNovember 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC. (ANI)

