Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 6 (ANI): Rajasthan United FC will lock horns with Sporting Club Delhi on Thursday in a crucial AIFF Super Cup group D encounter, with the former needing a big win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The newly formed Delhi-based club are out of the semi-final race after suffering back-to-back defeats against Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC in their opening two games, but would be keen to depart the AIFF Super Cup with a first-ever win for the club.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Sporting Club Delhi will rely on their promising young players, such as Ramhlunchhunga and Sourav, and experienced players like Andrei Alba and Riberio to trouble Rajasthan United's defence.

Rajasthan United FC currently sits in second place in Group D with three points, having won their match against Mumbai City FC thanks to a late first-half strike from Robinson Blandon, and anything less than a win will see them eliminated from the tournament. As for the Qualification Scenario, Rajasthan United must defeat the Sporting Club Delhi by a margin of at least four goals and hope that Mumbai City FC defeats Kerala Blasters by a score of 1-0.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 4th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

In the second game of the day, Mumbai City FC will face off against Kerala Blasters FC in a highly anticipated final group stage game of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The match promises to be an intense encounter, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals. Kerala Blasters FC currently lead Group D with six points, while Mumbai City FC are third with three points, trailing Rajasthan United on head-to-head after a surprise 0-1 defeat against them in the last game.

Given the intense nature of the match, MCFC will rely on the combinational play of Jorge Ortiz, Chhangte, Pereyra Diaz and Vikram Partap Singh to come out top against the Blasters.

For Kerala Blasters, Koldo Obieta has been in excellent form, by scoring three goals in two games, and the promising Korou Singh also added his name to the scoresheet in the last game with a stunning acrobatic kick. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)