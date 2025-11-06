Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Pakistan national cricket team will square off against the South Africa national cricket team in PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 as part of the ongoing three-match series between the two nations on November 6. Pakistan are currently leading the three-ODI series 1-0, having won the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025, and will keep their eye on attaining an unassailable lead this evening, while South Africa will hope to make a comeback and draw scores level. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 2 Wickets in PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Bowlers Star As Green Shirts Go 1–0 Up.

The first PAK vs SA ODI 2025 saw South Africa score 263 with the likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Quinton de Kock scoring respective half-centuries. However, the middle and lower-order batters failed against Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed, who claimed three wickets apiece.

Chasing 264, Pakistan, too, started slow, with opener Fakhar Zaman scoring 45 off 57. The host also stumbled in the middle overs, leaving Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha to do all the work and take their side across the finish line. Rizwan and Agha scored 55 and 62, respectively, as Pakistan managed to win in the last over, with two wickets to spare. Lungi Ngidi, Donovan Ferreira, and Corbin Bosch were the standouts for Proteas picking two wickets each.

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Date Thursday, November 6 Time 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Iqbal Stadiu, Faisalabad Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will square off against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second ODI of the three-match series on November 6. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, and it will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SA vs PAK 2025: South Africa Batter Dewald Brevis Ruled Out of Pakistan ODI Series Due to Shoulder Muscle Strain.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 2nd ODI online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle.

