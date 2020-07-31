New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Football Association (TNFA), hosted a webinar on Friday for the Golden Baby League (GBL) operators from the state.

P Bagavathi Raj, Head of Referees, TNFA, lauded AIFF for the 'initiative' that will help them reach "rural areas" of the state.

"On the behalf of Tamil Nadu Football Association, I would like to take this opportunity to thank All India Football Federation for this initiative. It will help us reach all over Tamil Nadu, especially rural areas. This was the first instance when a workshop was organised exclusively for Tamil Nadu and we are grateful to AIFF for that," Raj said.

Apart from fourteen existing GBL operators, more than twenty aspiring league operators joined the session to gain more knowledge about the flagship project of AIFF which was introduced two seasons back. (ANI)

