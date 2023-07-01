Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Jul 1 (PTI) Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, made a P5 & P8 finish in the third round in the Pro-AM category.

This is the second season that Akhil is representing the Racing Spirit of Leman along with his Belgian teammate Rodrigue Gillion as he drives the Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

Also Read | Dutch Teenager Dilano Van ”t Hoff Dies After a Crash at Race in Belgium.

Akhil began the round with P8 in Qualification 1 where he finished two laps with a timing of 2:31.348, while his team-mate Gillion managed to secure P11 in Qualifying 2 with a timing of 2:35.008, finishing three laps.

In the main races of the series, Akhil started Race 1 at P8 in the Pro-AM category and 27th overall in the grid and Gillion finished the race on an impressive P5 in the Pro-AM category.

Also Read | Kuwait Beat Bangladesh 1-0 to Enter SAFF Championship 2023 Final.

The duo started Race 2 in the grid at P11 in the Pro-AM category. Post Gillion's start in race 2, Akhil managed to climb up places and finish at P8 in the Pro-AM category with a timing of 1:02:25.058.

"We are happy with our progress this weekend, we got our best ever result of P5 in category," Akhil said in a release.

"Race two was a bit trickier with the wet conditions and we might have left a couple of positions on the table. Misano is a track we both like and we are looking forward to an even stronger result."

Akhil currently is on 8th position in the Pro-AM driver's classification table with 38 points.

Akhil has had a spectacular domestic season, winning the Drivers' Championship in the inaugural edition of Indian Racing League. He will be back on the grid for Round 4 of the European GT4 at Misano circuit in Italy which will take place from July 14 to 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)