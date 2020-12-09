Buenos Aires, Dec 9 (AP) Former coach Alejandro Sabella, who led the 2014 World Cup runner-up Argentina team, died on Tuesday at a clinic in Buenos Aires suffering from heart disease.

He was 66 years old.

The former boss of Estudiantes de La Plata died at the Cardiovascular Institute of Buenos Aires, where he had been admitted on November 25 - the day soccer legend Diego Maradona died - after suffering an arrhythmia.

The medical center said in a statement that Sabella was the victim of "secondary dilated heart disease and long-standing cardiotoxicity." AP

