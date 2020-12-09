Barcelona’s poor form continued as the Catalan side were humbled in their own backyard by Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus. The Bianocneri scored three unanswered goals at the Nou Camp as they progress from their section as group winners. Star man Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace from the penalty spot either side of Westin McKennie’s goal as the Italian giants ended the Blaugranas’ perfect record on the Champions League this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks To End Barcelona Duck As Juventus Face Spanish Giants.

Juventus had lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Turin just over a month ago as they were without Cristiano Ronaldo after his positive coronavirus diagnosis, meaning Andrea Pirlo’s men had to better that result to advance as group winners and they did, producing a dominant display against a Barcelona side on the downfall.

Barcelona gave away an early penalty and Cristiano Ronaldo – who had not netted in his five games against the Catalans – ended his drought converting from 12 yards. The Bianconeri’s advantage was doubled shortly by Weston McKennie and the three points were secured when Ronaldo once again made no mistake from the spot after Clement Lenglet appeared to have handled the ball.

Barcelona’s woes continue this season as injury and mistake-prone defenders have seen them give away easy goals while attackers are unable to take chances which has seen them endure the worst start to a domestic campaign in 32 years, sitting 9th in the points table, 12 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

This is the first time Barcelona have failed to top their UEFA Champions League since the 2006-07 campaign when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Liverpool. And looking at their recent form, results and struggles in the competition, it won’t be surprising if a similar kind of result is replicated this season as well.

