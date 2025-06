Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Riding on an all-round display from Sairaj Patil, Eagle Thane Strikers continued their dominant run in the T20 Mumbai League 2025 with a commanding 97-run victory over Bandra Blasters here on Thursday.

After powering Thane Strikers to a formidable 205/6 with a brisk unbeaten half-century, Patil returned to make an impact with the ball, picking up two key wickets in a superb all-round display.

Bandra Blasters were stopped at 108.

Patil's efforts proved decisive as the Strikers decimated the Blasters' batting line-up to seal their second straight victory, building on their opening-day win over Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.

On a wicket which offered even bounce, Sairaj continued his superb form from Wednesday to remain unbeaten on 54 with three boundaries and four sixes during a 28-ball knock.

Asked to bat first, Varun Lavande (43 off 32) and captain Atharva Ankolekar (33 off 19) also made useful contributions.

Patil and Ankolekar laid the foundation for a big total with a 56-run partnership before the latter fell while attempting to force the pace.

Shashikant Kadam then joined Patil and the duo plundered 43 runs between them off just 15 balls to ensure a strong finish for the Thane innings.

In reply, the Bandra innings never really managed to gather any proper momentum as their batters seemed to be bogged down by the pressure of the daunting target.

Off-spinner Shashank Attarde was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3/26 as the Thane bowlers ruled the roost to skittle the Blasters out in 18.2 overs with only five of their batters managing to reach double figures.

Andheri register first win

=================

In the first match of the day, ARCS Andheri defeated Aakash Tigers MWS by 12 runs under the DLS method at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match could not be completed due to rain which left the sizeable crowd disappointed.

Asked to bat first, the Tigers posted 211/6 thanks to some power-packed batting by Vasim Khan.

Khan smashed 68 off just 33 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes.

The Andheri chase was into its third over when it started to rain, leading to a stoppage in play. The innings was subsequently reduced to 16 overs. But a second spell of heavy showers halted proceedings when just 7.2 overs had been bowled and Andheri were on 85/2.

