Kylian Mbappe will return to International football when France will take on Spain in the second of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semifinal. Portugal faced Germany in the first semifinal on June 04 and edged past them by a margin of 2-1 to enter the final. The winner of the Spain vs France semifinal will set up a summit clash with Portugal for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title. Spain vs France is a clash of titans as both sides boast of a plethora of talents in their side. Both sides have some in form players coming in from the club football season. It will be a tough game, just like it was in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal, in which Spain secured upper hand. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Mbappe had a fantastic season for Real Madrid in his first season at the club if viewed drom an individual perspective. Although the club saw some of the worst game it has played and ended trophyless, Mbappe scored 43 goals in the 56 matches he has played for Los Blancos and looks in great touch ahead of the Club World Cup. France will want to use his form in order to make the final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Although Mbappe had some disagreements earlier with Didier Deschamps, it is unlikely to make an impact on his return to the playing XI. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will feature in the Spain vs France UNL 2024-25 semifinal, they will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semifinal Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fit and is all set to start for France in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semifinal against Spain. Mbappe has been playing with full intensity in the last few matches in the 2024-25 club football season and it is unlikely that he will face an physical issue. He was seen training with the French national team and is looking much fresher. Coach Didier Deschamps will look to use his threat on the wide areas to trouble the full backs of Spain. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Wins Golden Boot 2024-25, French Striker Beats Viktor Gyokeres and Mohamed Salah To Clinch Trophy in Debut Season With Los Blancos.

Mbappe has also drawn admiration from his opposition. Talking about Mbappe, Spain footballer Pedri said, '“Stopping Mbappé? When you talk about a player like Mbappé and of that magnitude, it’s difficult to say that you have found the key to stop him. Great players always invent something new.”

