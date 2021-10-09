Tourrettes, Oct 9 (PTI) India's Amandeep Drall carded a fine three-under 69 to move to the second place after the second round of the Terre Blanche Ladies Open.

In a week when the Ladies European Tour was on a break, Amandeep moved to the Ladies European Tour's second rung tour, the LET Access Series and showed great form as she was four-under 140 after day two.

The Indian golfer was Tied-fifth after the first round with 71.

Also making the cut was Vani Kapoor (77-68), who had a fine second round with four-under 68 and rose T-11 from overnight T-52.

Despite an early double bogey, Vani, who teed off from the 10th, fought back with seven birdies to get to five-under for the day before a closing bogey on ninth, her final hole.

The field is led by Swede Linn Grant (68-66), whose superb form saw her fire a second round of six-under 66 to hold a six-shot lead.

Amandeep, 13th in the Order of Merit, with three top-ten finishes in her last five LETAS events, said, "Coming into this week my ball striking was really good and I wanted to focus a little more on my putting.

"My ball striking has been solid, yesterday I missed just one green and today it was the same. I just need to keep calm on the greens.

"I'm really excited to be playing in the lead group tomorrow, especially on this tough course. It can be really brutal at times, but I'm really happy I put myself in a position to play in the final group and have a go at it and just stay shot by shot."

Amandeep, a multiple winner on the domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, has been consistent with her results on the LET Access Series, where she has been T-4 at Flumserberg Open, T-8 at PGA Championship, T-5 at Anna Nordqvist Vasteras Open.

Teeing off from the 10th, Amandeep got off to a great start and was three-under through her first nine holes with birdies on 10th, 13th and 18th. She birdied second but dropped her only shot of the day at Par-5 fourth.

With a six-shot lead heading into the final day, the 22-year-old Lim Grant is hoping to close in on the title.

A trio of players sit one shot behind Drall on three-under-par.

