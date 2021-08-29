New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated paddler Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhavina won silver on Sunday after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles at the showpiece event.

Anurag Thakur termed Bhavina's silver medal as an "amazing start to the Paralympics" for the Indian contingent.

"India wakes up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day! Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics!. An amazing start to the Paralympics! @Bhavina59068010 clinched the Silver becoming the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT!" Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Meanwhile, friends, neighbours, and family members of Bhavina in Mehsana celebrated with sweets after she won the silver medal.

Bhavina's father said the family will organise a grand welcome upon her return to India.

"She has made us proud, we will give her a grand welcome on her return. We will celebrate as she won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics," Hasmukhbhai told ANI.

World number one Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games. (ANI)

