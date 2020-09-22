London [UK], September 22 (ANI): England's women cricketer Tammy Beaumont felt "amazing" after her 62 runs from 49 balls knock that handed England a 47-run win in the first T20I against West Indies.

Beaumont wasn't able to get off the mark the last time these two teams met. The 29-year-old cricketer was stressed about her chances and reckoned that everyone wants to play in the top order and is difficult because of the "talented batting line-up" that England poses.

"It's amazing to be back out there and to really kind of kick us off at the top of the order, getting a chance back up there is just really good. You have to take that as, you know, your chance," ESPNcricinfo quoted Beaumont as saying.

"A couple of weeks ago I was a little bit stressed thinking, 'you know, I'm not hitting them that well and could end up out of the team here,' because we've just got such a talented batting line-up at the moment and everyone wants a go at the top or in the top five. It's not unthinkable that I would have been left out," she added.

"So I had a bit of a word to myself, said, 'you've still got a hand in it, you've still got four or five games, just do your best, and just enjoy it and really embrace it'," Beaumont further said.

England will now lock horns with West Indies in the second T20I on Wednesday. (ANI)

