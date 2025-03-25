New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has criticized Rishabh Pant's shot selection against spin, saying he needs to improve his batting quality, especially in the middle overs. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he also pointed out that Ayush Badoni's strike rate against spin is not good, making LSG's batting lineup weak against slow bowling.

Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, LSG captain Rishabh Pant's batting is under the fire line.

"We all talked about his shot selection against spin, he is going for that six option rather than playing a four or you know to build an innings play gaps so that batsmanship quality needs to be improved in his game, especially in the middle overs if he wants to bat in the middle overs so i think i all has started from there. Once a captain gets out, you have Ayush Badoni, whose strike rate against spin is not great. It's not a great batting lineup against slow bowling that LSG has." Ambati Rayudu said as per a video by ESPNCricinfo.

Matthew Hayden also criticized Pant's, pointing out that he wasted six balls in a crucial situation after the previous over went for 28 runs. Hayden emphasized the importance of getting off strike and keeping things simple, suggesting that Pant is capable of doing so.

"He wasted six balls as well, you know. That's batsmanship you're talking about; it might out, especially when the previous over went for 28 runs. So the reality is just try to understand you've maybe got one or two balls, but then you gotta get off strike. And he's surely good enough to do that. Just keep it simple." Matthew Hayden said as per a video by ESPNCricinfo.

Piyush Chawla spoke on Pant's defensive approach, saying he was trying to defend the ball straight, which is not ideal in T20 and ODI cricket. Chawla suggested that Pant should angle his shots slightly to get a single, as fielders are already positioned on the line, allowing his partner to face the next ball.

"When he came into bat so when he was defending the ball also he was just trying to defend the ball straight and in T20 and in one day cricket nowadays even the bowler is happy to give you one so if you just have to angle it a bit and you'll get a one and fielder is already on the line so if you just get off the strike it become better for your partner." Piyush Chawla said as per a video by ESPNCricinfo.

Rishabh Pant's first match for LSG as a player and captain did not go well. After posting a massive target of 210 runs for DC, LSG took over the charge in the first ten overs of the second innings. DC was 65/5 during a 210-run chase, from which a magnificent inning of 66* by Ashutosh Sharma led DC to a thrilling win over LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant didn't do well on the missed stumping opportunity during the decisive moment of a pulsating clash against Delhi Capitals. Pant missed the chance to stump Mohit but used the DRS for lbw. The review indicated the ball had missed the stumps, allowing the Capitals to sigh in relief. (ANI)

