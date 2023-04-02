Carambolim (Goa)[India], April 2 (ANI): Ambernath United Atlanta FC get set to lock horns against Dempo SC in what will be their second away game in four days come.

AUA FC and Dempo SC both battle it out in what will be a thrilling contest as both teams look to catch ARA FC who sit top of Group D with 8 points from their four matches played.

AUA FC were involved in a 3-3 draw against Goa Reserves just two days ago as they missed out on narrowing the gap to ARA FC at the top of Group D. AUA FC fell behind inside the first ten minutes but did exceptionally well to overturn the scoreline in the next 10 minutes to lead 2-1 and then were pegged back to 2-2 as we went into the break on level terms.

AUA FC then went ahead midway through the second half to lead 3-2 and once again Goa Reserves levelled the score at 3-3. Both teams shared a point in the end.

Dempo SC had drawn 0-0 against ARA FC once a day before. After that match, Dempo had 5 points from three matches played, while ARA FC were top of Group D with 8 points from the four matches played.

AUA FC with this 3-3 draw are now on 5 points from three matches played and will now battle it out on Sunday against Dempo SC for all three points.

Form going into this match:

Dempo SC: 1-0 win, 0-0 draw, 0-0 draw

AUA FC: 2-1 win, 1-1 draw, 3-3 draw

Will AUA FC go level on points with ARA FC after Sunday's match? Or will Dempo SC grab all three points?

AUA FC Squad to face Dempo SC: Himanshu Patil (C), Allan Dias, Arif Shaikh, Manoj Gupta, Ashley Koli, Johnson Matthews, Abhijit Tawhare, Shravan Shetty, Aaron D'Costa, Umesh Peramba, Mandeep Singh Multani, Rahul Murali, Kaustubh Ravindra, Nishant Shetty, Nitesh Monde, Tejas Raut, Bipin Rawat, Bersal Viegas, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah. (ANI)

