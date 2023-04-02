Chennai Super Kings return to their fortress but with a defeat on their back. The MS Dhoni-led side faced defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and now will be looking to bounce back in style. CSK face buoyant Lucknow Super Giants, who defeated Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the season. So, the KL Rahul-led side will now be eyeing for a win away from home as well. CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 6.

Lucknow Super Giants are unlikely to fiddle with their winning combinations, despite the defeat we might see Chennai Super Kings field the same side. The think tank will now be looking to make changes early on after just one game.

CSK vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The two teams have faced each other in just one match, which was last year. Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in that clash and defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Mark Wood Ruturaj Gaikwad Marcus Stoinis Kyle Mayers Ben Stokes

CSK vs LSG Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Mark Wood vs Ruturaj Gaikwad will be one mouth-watering clash to watch out for in Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants. Another mini-battle we could witness is Ravindra Jadeja vs Marcus Stoinis.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Number 6 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 03 (Monday). The CSK vs LSG match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs LSG Match Number 5 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs LSG Match Number 5 in India.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

CSK Likely Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

LSG Likely Playing 11:KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

