New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the eighth accused, 38-year-old Imran alias Bunty, in connection with a murder in Uttam Nagar, where a youth was allegedly beaten to death during Holi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said, "In continuation of the arrests earlier made in the case, the eighth accused - Imran @ Bunty, aged 38 years, has also been arrested. Also, as per the statements of deceased Tarun's family, stringent provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have been invoked."

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Singh confirmed that provisions under the SC/ST Act have been applied, and further arrests may be made as the probe continues.

"The investigation of the Tarun murder case is ongoing. A total of seven individuals have been arrested, including a minor apprehended earlier and one additional suspect taken into custody today, all of whom are local residents. Based on statements from the victim's family and available witnesses, the case has been unfolded to include provisions under the SC/ST Act," Singh told ANI.

"The investigation is still active, with efforts focused on maintaining peace in the area. The most recent arrest was made after verifying the family's statements and witness accounts. The investigation will continue, and any further suspects identified will also be arrested," he said.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a bulldozer action against the property of an accused. According to officials, action is being taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin.

The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation.

During the clash, a youth was allegedly beaten to death.

So far, the police have apprehended seven people in connection with the case, including a minor.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

