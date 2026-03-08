New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Arshdeep Kaur secured the top spot in a high-level field in the finals of the 25m Pistol Women event at the National Selection Trials (Group A) on Sunday, being held here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

The Punjab shooter, who qualified eighth and last finalist, edged out the experienced Divya T S 37-36 to finish on top in the eight-shooter final.

Former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat secured third place with 33 hits, after Divya edged her in the shoot-off. Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth, followed by Niveditha V Nair, National Champion Manu Bhaker, National Bronze Medallist Anjali Choudhary and Chinki Yadav, who completed the top eight, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Manu qualified for finals in the top spot after two days of qualification in the precision and rapid stages with a combined score of 582-17x (Precision 287, Rapid 295). Rahi Sarnobat followed with a score of 580-20x (Precision 292, Rapid 288) and Divya TS qualified in third place with a score of 580-13x (Precision 290, Rapid 290). Niveditha V Nair (577-23x, Precision 288, Rapid 289), Rhythm Sangwan (577-16x, Precision 285, Rapid 292), Anjali Choudhary (576-12x, Precision 287, Rapid 289), Chinki Yadav (575-20x, Precision 280, Rapid 290) and Arshdeep Kaur (575-19x, Precision 285, Rapid 290) completed the top eight.

The qualification and finals of 50m Rifle 3 Positions for both men and women, along with the qualification and finals of 10m Air Pistol for men, will be held tomorrow. (ANI)

