Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chandigarh golfer Amrit Lal's sizzling seven-under 63 gave him the second round lead at the Jaipur Open here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old's two day total stood at 12-under 128 at the Rambagh Golf Club here.

The leaderboard was dominated by Chandigarh-based players as Amrit's city mates Akshay Sharma (65) and Abhijit Singh Chadha (69) were placed second and third at totals of 10-under 130 and nine-under 131 respectively at the Rs 40 lakh event.

The best-placed among the Jaipur-based golfers was professional Girraj Singh Khadka (67) in tied 18th at four-under 136. Manoviraj Shekhawat was the only amateur to make the cut as he ended round two in tied 37th at one-under 139.

The cut was declared at even-par 140. Fifty-one players made the cut including fifty professionals and one amateur.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh, the winner on the PGTI last week, missed the cut as he totalled one-over 141 after 36 holes.

Amrit (65-63) shot the day's best score to move up two spots to first position.

After being three off the lead in third position after day one, he began his second round with a bogey on the 11th but came roaring back with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 16th, courtesy a couple of long putts and an eagle on the 17th where he chipped-in.

Amrit, currently 63rd on the PGTI Order of Merit, dropped a shot on the 18th but continued the good work on the front-nine making five birdies, including three from eight to 10 feet and a lone bogey.

Akshay Sharma (65-65) moved up one spot to second position despite a poor start to the day as he bogeyed the third and fourth after missing up and downs from the bunker on both holes.

A two-time winner on the PGTI, Akshay then rallied with five birdies between the eighth and the 17th landing it within three feet on most occasions. He finally signed off with an eagle conversion from 15 feet on the 18th to head into the third round as a major contender.

Abhijit, the first round leader, slipped two spots to third place following his round of 69 that featured a lone birdie on the 16th.

