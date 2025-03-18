London, Mar 18 (AP) It must feel like anything is possible for Dan Burn right now.

A day after ending Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, the defender met with new England coach Thomas Tuchel after receiving his first call-up for the national team.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Live Streaming in Pakistan: How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Online.

Now he has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup.

“I would say (last) Monday it definitely wasn't on my radar, but now I think that's got to be the ultimate aim,” Burn told a news conference on Tuesday.

Also Read | Pakistan National Cricket Team Test Captain Shan Masood Signs All Format Deal With Leicestershire.

No wonder he opted against getting fully involved in Newcastle's celebrations following the English League Cup final triumph against Liverpool on Sunday.

Burn, who scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win at Wembley, was due to report to England's training base in Burton the following morning.

“It was strange. As soon as I left the stadium my focus completely switched to this. I had my family here and the kids and we ended up getting on the bus about 12 o'clock back to the hotel. It was getting a bit rowdy and I was just ready to go to sleep! There will be time to celebrate.”

The 32-year-old Burn has taken an unlikely route to the top.

A much-travelled career has seen him play for long periods in the lower reaches of English soccer with clubs like Darlington, Yeovil and Wigan. After his Premier League debut with Fulham, he was released at the age of 24.

He rebuilt his career and eventually made his way back to the top flight with Brighton. He joined a wave of Newcastle signings following its Saudi takeover in 2021.

A boyhood Newcastle fan from nearby Blyth, he has earned iconic status with his towering header at Wembley.

But just a few days before that magical moment, Burn learned he was going to be part of Tuchel's first England squad since taking on the role in January.

“I've definitely had worst weeks,” he said with a smile. "I feel like I've I've been doubted a lot over my career. There's not many people who watched us play at Darlo (Darlington) would say that I'd be sat doing a press conference for England.

“I feel like I deserve to be here and I just want to take this opportunity.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)