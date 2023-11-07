New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews didn't hold back in expressing his frustration and anger over his timed out dismissal during their clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

A rare moment in the history of cricket took place in the 25th over of the first innings. Mathews was adjudged timed out after he failed to arrive at the crease within two minutes of Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League Is the Biggest Sports League After Cricket in India, Says Dabang Delhi KC's Naveen Kumar.

Shakib made an appeal, and the umpire decided to send Mathews back as it was within the laws of World Cup cricket.

Mathews had a conversation with Shakib but in the end, he didn't call back his decision forcing the veteran all-rounder to depart.

Also Read | Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs AFG CWC Match in Mumbai.

After Sri Lanka's defeat, Mathews went on to state that they have video evidence that he was at the crease within two minutes and they will put out a statement later on.

"Obviously, you all play to win. And if it's within the rule, it's fine. But the rule clearly says, in my incident today, within two minutes I was there. We have video evidence. We will put out a statement later on. We have video evidence, footage, everything was looked. I'm not just coming and saying things here. I'm talking with proof," Mathews said in the post-match press conference.

"So, we have the video evidence where from the time the catch was taken, and then from the time I walked into the crease, I still had five seconds after breaking my helmet. So, we talk about safety of the players - you guys tell me if It's right for me to take my guard without my helmet on? It's just pure common sense," Mathews added.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh secured a three-wicket triumph at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the final moments of the game.

Shakib's 169-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto set the tone of the chase of 280 for The Tigers.

They lost a couple of wickets as they came closer to the target, but Towhid Hridoy's presence ensured that Bangladesh walked away with two points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)