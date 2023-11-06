Fans on X, formerly Twitter, have shared old videos of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan uprooting stumps and arguing with umpire after Angelo Mathews was dismissed timed out following Bangladesh's appeal in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The video being shared were from a Dhaka T20 league which took place back in 2021. Shakib after the match said "one of my fielder told, if I appeal now, Mathews will be out - then I told the umpire and he asked me whether you want to appeal - if it's out then I want it. I don't know whether it's right or wrong but if it is within the law then we will take it." Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be Dismissed ‘Timed Out’ in International Cricket After His Helmet Strap Broke During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

Old Video

Is this the guy who was asking Angelo Mathews to play by rules and respect Umpire's decision??🤣🤣#SLvsBAN #SHAKIB pic.twitter.com/WEgmLxihg4 — 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) November 6, 2023

Another Video

#ShakibAlHasan may be really a good Allrounder but has always been worst to play on Spirit of Cricket. Angelo Mathews Timed out is not first or last he was same guy who kicked bails for not giving out by Umpire. Shakib Al Hasan really a pathetic player. His fight with Tamim is… pic.twitter.com/cKRj74eAcH — Ganesh (@me_ganesh14) November 6, 2023

Another Reactions

Arey Shakib bhai ki appeal ke saamne koi umpire kuch bol sakta he kya, shakib bhaaaaiiiiii pic.twitter.com/I6mKKE7o3u — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 6, 2023

