Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to face the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contest is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Fans can follow the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match scorecard here. In the previous Group B encounter, Bangladesh managed 139/5 in 20 overs, which Sri Lanka chased down in just 14.4 overs after opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a brilliant half-century. SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Sri Lanka came into the Super 4 unbeaten after registering a hat-trick of victories in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh, on the other hand, secured two victories out of the three they played in Group B. On paper, there's little to separate these sides. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other eight times since 2024, and both have won four games each. The Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is expected to be a thriller. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match and Who Will Win SL vs BAN T20I?

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam