Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have provided a blistering start for Sri Lanka. Both batters played positively and attacked the Bangladesh bowlers from the first ball. This onslaught by both Sri Lankan openers has put pressure on Bangladesh. Nissanka and Mendis will look to end the first power play on a dominating note.
Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will start proceedings. Both batters will look to maximise the first powerplay and put pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to pick one or two wickets in the first six overs.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Toss Update: Bangladesh national cricket team captain Litton Das has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. Stay tune for playing XIs of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Hello and welcome to the live score updates of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contest. The Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the previous meeting, the Lankan Lions secured a comprehensive victory over the Bangla Tigers in Group B Asia Cup 2025 match. Stay tune for the toss update and playing XIs of both teams.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to face the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contest is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Fans can follow the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match scorecard here. In the previous Group B encounter, Bangladesh managed 139/5 in 20 overs, which Sri Lanka chased down in just 14.4 overs after opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a brilliant half-century.
Sri Lanka came into the Super 4 unbeaten after registering a hat-trick of victories in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh, on the other hand, secured two victories out of the three they played in Group B. On paper, there's little to separate these sides. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other eight times since 2024, and both have won four games each. The Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is expected to be a thriller.
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera
Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam