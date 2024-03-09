Hong Kong, Mar 9 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot an underwhelming 1-over 71 and dropped to tied 31 in the Liv Golf Hong Kong tournament here on Saturday.

Lahiri, the only Indian in the League, shot 4-under 66 on the first day and was tied 11, but after his 71, he dropped down the leaderboard.

Lahiri had four bogeys against three birdies at the Hong Kong Golf Club. His team, Crushers, also dropped to tied fourth.

First-round co-leader Abraham Ancer birdied five of his final eight holes for an eight-under 62 and took a five-stroke lead after two rounds. He shot 63 in the first round and now sits at 15-under 125 after the second round.

American Harold Varner III (64-66) and Spain's Eugenio Chacarra (64-66), who shot second-round 66s, were tied for second.

Australia's Cameron Smith is in joint-fourth at nine under after his 64, along with another Spaniard in Jon Rahm (64) and Swede Henrik Stenson (65).

Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who won the Jeddah tournament in Saudi last week, had a 68 and was 10 strokes behind Ancer.

