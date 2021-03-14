Manchester [UK], March 14 (ANI): Machester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed experienced goalkeeper David de Gea and said anyone writing off about him is "completely wrong" and added that he is a top goalkeeper of the club.

De Gea is currently in quarantine at his home after returning from Spain, where he was allowed to travel to be with his partner for the birth of their first child, paving the way for Dean Henderson to start against West Ham on Sunday.

Henderson has started each of the three games that De Gea has missed so far, allowing just one goal from those clashes with Crystal Palace, Manchester City and AC Milan.

"David has been here for 10 years and he has been absolutely brilliant for us. He has pulled off save after save, season after season, at the highest level," Goal.com quoted Solskajer as saying.

"Dean is learning. Dean is getting better and better, he's improving. There is no such thing as an undisputed No 1 here. You have got to perform. I'm not blind. I have seen the media in the last couple of weeks, with people writing David off. That is completely wrong. David is a top, top goalkeeper. He was allowed to go home for the birth of his first kid and Dean has come in and performed really well. I am sure he will play well again," he added.

United boss is pleased to see competition for the custodian role in the club and said he is in a great position to pick from "two really top ones".

"I'd rather have three very good goalkeepers rather than none - and I am in the very fortunate position that I have got two really top ones. It's a great position for me to be in and it's a great challenge for the two of them," he said.

"They know they have to perform. They have to train well, give to the team and whichever one isn't playing has to support the other one from the bench. It's a good dynamic," Solskjaer added.

The Spanish goalkeeper has come under scrutiny in recent months, despite a number of standout seasons at Old Trafford. De Gea made 434 total appearances for the club, claiming a Premier League title, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup and a Europa League crown during his Man Utd tenure.

United are at second spot with 54 points in 28 games and will take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday. (ANI)

