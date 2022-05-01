Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Archer Tarun Dixit said that through this silver medal, he will look for a job through sports quota.

Representing Maharshi Dayanand University, Tarun Dixit and his teammates fought hard but fell short in the final against Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya on Saturday.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Match 47.

After going down 221-225 in the summit clash, Dixit expressed, "It was good to reach the Final, but I would've been happier if we won the Gold. But this is part of the game and next time we will try our level best to win a Gold. Through this silver medal, I could look to apply for jobs. There are a lot of sports quota jobs in defence services, so I could apply there."

Son of a bike assembler and a homemaker in Faridabad, he stumbled upon Archery in school and has been dedicated to the sport since, rising to be a Silver Medallist in the All Inter-University Competition. "I got interested when I looked at the archers training in my school. Coach Harkesh Chaudhary sir has sparked my interest and encouraged me," he said.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2021-2022: Newcomers Bochum Beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 With Two Late Goals.

"I reckon I am an average student anyway and didn't have much interest in academics but since I have been doing well in Archery, I believe I can make it my career option. My parents are happy and they want me to do something with total focus. They have stood by me and have ensured I get everything I need to do well," he said.

"My parents keep telling me to put all my heart into archery and practice the sport properly. They keep me motivated to chase my biggest dream to represent India and win a medal for my country," he said, having shot in the Indoor World series in January last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)