Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI): Army Boys Sports Company of ASC Centre (South), Bengaluru on Monday invited application for football coaches on purely contract basis for an initial period of one year.

The engagement of coaches on a contract basis will not confirm on them any right for absorption or appointment on regular basis.

According to the Press Information Bureau release, the "age limit is maximum 40 years. Coaches who served Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the past on contract basis will be given relaxation in age limit for the period he served SAI plus three years".

The minimum educational qualification required to apply is "diploma in coaching from SAI NSNIS Patiala or from any recognised Indian/Foreign University or participation in Olympics/Asian Games/World Championship with a certificate course in the concerned sports discipline from SAI NIS, or has successfully completed two levels of accreditation/certificate course offered by the international/federation of the sporting discipline concerned".

The last date of receipt of application is August 26.

"An application form duly filled should be submitted by post or in-person to Officer Commanding, Boys Sports Company, ASC Centre (South), 2 ATC. Agram Post, Bengaluru-560 007 along with self-attested copies of testimonials through speed post/registered/ordinary post," the statement read. (ANI)

