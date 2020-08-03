The coronavirus has ruined the festive mood of the country. Most of them cannot visit their brothers and sisters living in another city since there is a lockdown in the country owing to the outburst of the virus. Same is the case with Sachin Tendulkar who took to social media and posted old pictures of himself celebrating the auspicious day with his sister Savita. In the caption, he also mentioned that the Raksha Bandhan this year is a little different owing to the temporary distance. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Others Celebrate Rakhi Festival with Their Sisters (View Pics).

However, he said that the bond between them is stronger than ever. The increasing number in the cases of the coronavirus has led to a lockdown in a few places in the country. The movements, for now, are limited and not many people step out of their houses unless an emergency. Check out the pictures shared by the Master Blaster.

This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different. In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever. Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/d30szyIqpg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020

A while ago we told you that Suresh Raina also celebrated the day with pomp with his sister and posted a picture of himself with his sister Renu on social media. Even the franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and others posted a few throwback snaps of the cricketers celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their sisters.

