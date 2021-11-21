Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) World number four Levon Aronian clinched the Tata Steel Chess India blitz title, pipping Indian teenage sensation Arjun Erigaisi in a thrilling armageddon finish here on Sunday.

After leapfrogging sole leader Nihal Sarin, both Aronian and Arjun finished on same points and the match was decided in armageddon.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer Strikes! Picks Up His First Wicket in International Cricket. Adam Milne … – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

Earlier, in the final round of the two-day blitz meet, sole leader Nihal Sarin lost to former world junior champion Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran.

Aronian and Arjun, on the other hand, won their respective matches to finish on same points to force a tiebreaker and then it was ultimately decided on armageddon.

Also Read | Inter vs Napoli, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Arjun, who won the rapid title, was in the sole lead halfway through the tournament, having scored an undefeated plus-four but he slipped in the final nine rounds, giving the lead to Sarin.

Sarin won the second-half of the blitz, scoring 6.5 out of nine on Sunday that included just one draw. He also defeated Arjun in the 10th round in one of the highlights of the final day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)