London [UK], September 29 (ANI): Arsenal FC is expecting Granit Xhaka to be out of action for approximately three months, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could Start for Manchester United Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22, Check Predicted Playing XI.

A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Xhaka does not require surgery.

"Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months," the north-London based club stated on Wednesday.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible," the statement by arsenal.com added.

On the field, Arsenal won the north London derby with a dazzling display of first-half football at a sun-drenched Emirates Stadium to blow Tottenham away on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)