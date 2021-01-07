London [UK], January 7 (ANI): Arsenal on Thursday announced that Thomas Partey has returned to full training after recovering from his injury. However, his availability for the club's upcoming match against Newcastle is yet to be decided.

Partey has been out of action since December 6 when he sustained a thigh injury during their Premier League match against Tottenham.

"Thomas is now back in full training with the squad after recovering from an injury to his left thigh. Thomas will continue to work hard to establish match fitness after being out of action for a month. He will be assessed regarding his availability ahead of Saturday's match," the club said in a statement.

The club also gave an update on Gabriel, who had tested positive for coronavirus, saying the player will return to full training after successful completion of the "necessary protocols and medical checks."

"Gabriel previously tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling well and is showing no signs of illness. Only on the successful completion of the necessary protocols and medical checks in the coming days will Gabriel be able to return to full training with the squad," the statement read.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle in FA Cup on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)