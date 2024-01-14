Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel's fiery bowling performances helped India bundled out Afghanistan for 172 in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Gulbadin Naib's fitting half-century and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Karim Janat's crucial 30-run partnership powered Afghanistan to 172 against India.

Gulbadin played a fabulous knock of 57 runs in 35 deliveries while Mujeeb and Karim's crucial partnership of 30 runs in 12 balls powered their team to a competitive total. For India Ashdeep returned with three-wicket haul while Axar bagged two.

Put to bat first, Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set a solid tone for their team as they heavily slammed an Indian pacer in the first two overs of the match scoring 9 and 11 in respective overs.

In the third over, Ravi Bishnoi helped India take back control as he removed Gurbaz for 14.

The right-handed batter Gulbadin Naib then handled the charge with the opener and got off to the mark with back-to-back two fours. Gulbadin then single-handedly smoked Bishnoi for 18 runs with the help of one maximum and two boundaries. Axar Patel broke the partnership and removed Zadran for 8.

The new batter Azmatullah Omarzai then lost his wicket to Shivam Dube for 2 in the 7th over of the game. Gulbadin continued his blistering form as he hammered Indian bowlers all around the ground and brought up his half-century in 28 deliveries.

Gulbadin's stay at the crease was cut short as he was removed by Axar after playing a knock of 57 runs in 35 balls.

Veteran Mohammad Nabi lost his wicket to Bishnoi in the 15th over of the game. Najibullah Zadran tried to help his team as he slammed two maximums and two boundaries before losing his wicket to Arshdeep Singh for 23. The right-handed batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman then came out to bat and he opened his tally with a huge six off Arshdeep.

Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the last over, Arshdeep bagged two wickets while Afghanistan lost two batters to runs out and bundled out for 172 runs.

Brief score: Afghanistan 172 (Gulbadin Naib 57, Najibullah Zadran 23; Arshdeep Singh 3-32) vs India. (ANI)

