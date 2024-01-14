Kolkata, Jan 13: Cricketing legend and former skipper of West Indies cricket team, Sir Clive Lloyd on Saturday strongly pitched for continuation of test matches besides the popular T20 series. In his remarks at his felicitation programme organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) here on Saturday evening, the legendary cricketer described T20 as an "exhibition" and a test match as an "examination". 'We Won't Complain If Pitches in India Spin from Ball One' Says Ollie Pope Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

"I have no qualms with T20. I would love to see the players earning their money. But I would love to see either three or five Test matches in any bilateral series. I would call a T20 an exhibition and a test match an examination," he said.

Asked what brand of cricket he would like to play if he had his team come here today, he said the he would love to play it all. "The crowd loves their cricket here. But I am a Test match guy," he added.

He also talked about the distribution of money from the ICC so that cricket can flourish and thrive in the Caribbean, which is a conglomerate of 14 islands. "This is a plea from me, and let's see what happens," he said.

Sir Clive also did not hide his nostalgia associated with Eden Gardens.

"It is special to return here at Eden Gardens. I had my first match here as Captain. I have so many good memories of this ground. The West Indians love to come to Kolkata for the love that is showered on them. I have felt the same love this time also, and I am overwhelmed. I would like to thank the association for their warmth and love," he added.

Sir Clive was felicitated by the CAB with a gold wristlet with his name engraved on it and the customary blazer. Security Official Confiscates Imran Khan’s PTI Flag From Pakistan Fan in Crowd During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

CAB President Snehasis Ganguly said that his immediate memory that comes to his mind as a flashback is of 1974 when Clive Lloyd came as captain to Eden Gardens. “The Indian team was led by Nawab of Pataudi. That was the West Indies team that had the likes of Gordon Greenidge, Vivian Richards and this team dominated world cricket for the next 15 years under his leadership,” he added.

