London [UK], December 20 (ANI): Liverpool's Andrew Robertson said his team capitalised on all the chances that they got during their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, adding that it was "as close to a perfect as we can get away from home."

"Yeah, obviously when you go early kick-off on Saturday and you go first, it only works to your advantage if you pick up the points. Luckily we have done that today in a very good fashion," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"We have taken all the chances that were presented to us - seven goals and a clean sheet and the important thing is the three points. Now we can sit back and enjoy the weekend of football knowing that we have got our three points in the bag and let's see what unfolds. But it was as close to perfect as we can get away from home," he added.

Liverpool were on their best during the Premier League clash on Saturday. Takumi Minamino handed the team a one-goal lead inside three minutes. Sublime strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino followed before the interval. Although Crystal Palace created a handful of opportunities, they failed to capitalise on them.

Liverpool showed no let-up after the break as Jordan Henderson netted the fourth goal before Firmino clinically added goal number five.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to round off the scoring with a close-range header followed by a magnificent curling effort to make it seven. With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their top position on the table as they now have 31 points, five points ahead of the second-placed club Everton.

Robertson also expressed delight over his side being able to keep a clean sheet in the match.

"Yeah, the seven goals will obviously be concentrated on but me, Ali, Trent, Fab, Joel, Hendo, everyone, we are all buzzing because coming away from home - especially Crystal Palace, a really tough place to come - and getting a clean sheet is great," he said. (ANI)

