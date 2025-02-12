Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 12 (ANI): A fine century by skipper Charith Asalanka was complemented well by a four-wicket haul from spinner Maheesh Theekshana, as Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 49 runs in a low-scoring first ODI at Colombo on Wednesday.

With this win, Sri Lanka is 1-0 up in the two-match series. A depleted Australian side without regular players like skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and a retired Marcus Stoinis, have received a serious jolt, a trailer of how things could be during the ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19 onwards.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Lankan Lions were down at 55/5, but a partnership of 67 runs between Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage brought the hosts to three figures. Lankans lost more wickets and sunk to 135/8, with Sean Abbott (3/61), Nathan Ellis (2/23) and Spencer Johnson (2/44) dominating the hosts with quality pace. Eshan Malinga (1* in 26 balls) soaked up deliveries to let his captain do all the heavy-lifting, scoring a memorable 127 in 126 balls, with 14 fours and five sixes. SL was bundled out for 214 runs in 46 overs, with Asalanka's one-man-army knock and Eshan's patience and ability to occupy the crease being standouts.

During the run-chase, Asitha Fernando got rid of openers Matt Short and Jake Fraser McGurk for single digits. Australia was reduced to 31/4. A half-century stand between Alex Carey (41 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six) and Marnus Labuschagne (15) provided Australia with a temporary moment of relief. Spinners wasted no time in wiping out the lower-order batters, bundling out the world champions for just 165 runs in 33.5 overs.

Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers with 4/40 in 9.5 overs. Dunith Wellalage and Asitha also bagged two wickets. Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga also got one wicket each.

Asalanka got the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

