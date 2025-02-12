European giants AC Milan face Feyenoord in the playoff stage of the UEFA Champions League, looking to make it to the round of 16. The first leg is at the San Siro and despite the Italian side lacking consistency so far, they have shown glimpses of their quality in recent times. The Rossoneri finished 13th in the points table with four wins out of their last five group stage fixtures. Opponents Feyenoord on the other hand ended their first-round campaign 19th in the standings but did show grit and determination throughout. Real Madrid Becomes First Club To Reach 300 European Cup Wins, Achieves Landmark During UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match Against Manchester City.

Justin Bijlow, Calvin Stengs, Chris-Kevin Nadje, and Ramiz Zerrouki are the players missing out for Feyenoord. Timon Wellenreuther will be in goal, and he needs to have a good game here considering Milan have quality in their attack. Igor Pixao will be the wide attacker, and he did score a few goals in the group stage. Julian Carranza will play the lone striker role in the attacking third.

Yunus Musah misses out for AC Milan due to suspension while the likes of Emerson Royal, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Alessandro Florenzi are injured. Kyle Walker has done well since moving from Manchester City and he will be part of the back four. Joao Felix will slot in behind striker Santiago Gimenez in the final third with Rafael Leao featuring on the wings.

When is Feyenoord vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

AC Milan will look to progress in the UCL 2024-25 and they will take on Feyenoord in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase playoffs on Thursday, February 13. The Feyenoord vs AC Milan match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands and has a scheduled start time at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Feyenoord vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Celtic vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Feyenoord vs AC Milan online viewing options. Kai Havertz Reportedly Ruled Out From Remainder of 2024-25 Season With Hamstring Injury, Arsenal Receive Solid Blow In Premier League Title Race.

How to Get Live Streaming of Feyenoord vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Feyenoord vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Feyenoord vs AC Milan match on the JioTV app for free. Expect a quality game of football with AC Milan securing a 0-1 win.

