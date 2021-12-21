Melbourne [Australia], December 21 (ANI): Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland on Tuesday was added to the Australian squad for the Ashes Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Boland has been training with the team in Adelaide and joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory," stated Cricket Australia in an official release.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans Eye Edinson Cavani Move in January.

The 2018-19 Marsh Sheffield Shield player of the year has been in strong form for Victoria this summer with 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales at an average of 10.

He played against the English Lions alongside Test debutant Michael Neser in Brisbane before joining the group in Adelaide.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

Australia is 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)