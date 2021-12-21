Himachal Pradesh would lock horns with Uttar Pradesh in the first quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Tuesday, December 22. The match would be played at the Sawai Mansingh stadium and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Himachal Pradesh dished out a dominant display in the group stage, winning three out of five matches to finish first. Uttar Pradesh have momentum with with a win over Madhya Pradesh in their prequarterfinal game. This looks like to be a clash of equally competitive sides and it is difficult to pick out a winner here.

The Sawai Mansingh stadium is a track where batters would enjoy playing. The outfield is very quick and so batters would have value for their shots. For Himachal Pradesh, skipper Rishi Dhawan, who has been in good form having scored 91 against Odisha, would be the key once again. Uttar Pradesh, among other players, would rely on Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh with bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shivam Mavi.

When is Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

