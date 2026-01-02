Sydney [Australia]. January 2 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday named a 12-member squad for the upcoming fifth and final Test against host Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The Ashes series finale will start on January 4.

The Three Lions have made two changes from their previous squad for the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and speedster Matthew Potts have been included in the 12-member team.

The 22-year-old Shoaib Bashir, who made his Test debut against India in 2024, has played 19 Test matches and taken 68 wickets at an average of 39.00. The off-spinner has taken two four-wicket hauls and four fifers in Tests till now.

Notably, this is the first time England have gone with a specialist spinner in the ongoing Ashes series. Earlier, all-rounder Will Jacks was the only spin bowling option for the Three Lions.

The 27-year-old Matthew Potts made his Test debut against New Zealand at iconic Lord's in June 2022. Since then, the right-arm pacer has played 10 matches, picking 36 wickets at an average of 29.44, including two four-wicket hauls.

Right-arm pacer Gus Atkinson is the only player missing from the side that defeated Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by four wickets. Atkinson has been ruled out of the fifth Test due to a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the fifth Test, veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning later this month, as confirmed by ESPNcricinfo.

The 39-year-old left-hander will bring the curtain down on his international career after a distinguished run that has seen him represent Australia in 87 Tests, scoring 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39. His Test career includes 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries across 157 innings.

England squad for the fifth Ashes Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue. (ANI)

