Dubai [UAE], August 30 (ANI): Team India on Tuesday held a practice session ahead of their next Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong.

India and Hong Kong will square off in the Group A tie of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Paid 100,000 Euros to Extortionists Which Included Brother Mathias: Report.

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav were among the players captured sweating it out in the nets.

The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters toiled hard to get their skills to the top level before their second Asia Cup match to confirm their entry into the Super Four phase of the tournament.

Also Read | Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ZIM Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

India started off their Asia Cup 2022 with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Men in Blue won the match by five wickets.

The Asian Cricket Council's marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)