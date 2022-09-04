Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup match on Sunday, India batter Suryakumar Yadav said that he will try to play in his "zone" and his preparations for the matches have always been on top.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 68*, Virat Kohli's 59* and Ravindra Jadeja's quick fielding helped India secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs.

Another high-octane India versus Pakistan clash is set for Sunday, as both arch-rivals will be looking to make the best out of their opening Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his preparations and being in the 'zone' ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan DP World Asia Cup 2022 game, "Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it's the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it's like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, and what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. I try to play my natural game based on the situation. So, when I go on the ground, it's all the same. I don't think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game."

Suryakumar also spoke about how important his mentality before games has to be and how he prepares for matches of such high intensity.

"For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again. Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again," he added.

The swashbuckling batter elaborated on his favourite move in his arsenal and how he tries to bring the game to the opposition when he is on the pitch. "I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers; whenever I feel I have to play that, but its need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground and so I just try and be myself."

He further added, "I think with the way cricket is going on, I used to play the same way in Ranji Trophy. Obviously, not sweeping around the fast bowler, playing the scoop. But my game, my mindset was the same when I was playing red ball as well. It's the same for all three formats, it doesn't change from a T20 to a one-day."

"So, my mindset remains the same, I try and express myself as much as I can. And with the way things were panned at that moment, I just wanted to be a little different. So, I tried a few strokes in the nets, started watching my batting again and again, where I can excel and what areas I can improvise more, so those are the things that really helped me and I started practising that in the net sessions and it all went well during the game. So, really happy with the way things are going," he added. (ANI)

