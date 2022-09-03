Sharjah, Sep 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here on Saturday.

Afghanistan Innings:

Hazratullah Zazai b Madushanka 13

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c de Silva b Fernando 84

Ibrahim Zadran c Fernando b Madushanka 40

Najibullah Zadran run out 17

Mohammad Nabi c & b Theekshana 1

Rashid Khan run out 9

Karim Janat not out 0

Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-9) 11

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 175

Fall of wickets: 1/46 2/139 3/151 4/166 5/166 6/175

Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-29-1, Asitha Fernando 4-0-34-1, Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-37-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-23-0, Chamika Karunaratne 2-0-29-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-22-0. More

