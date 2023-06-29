Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Showcasing talent and exuberance, pugilists Kirti and Nikita recorded contrasting victories and progressed to the quarters of the 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championship in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In a gripping match held on the second day of the tournament, Kirti (+81kg) showcased her skills and secured 5-0 victory against Manisha Giri from Punjab.

The reigning Asian Junior Champion's precision and agility were on full display throughout the bout as she left no room for doubt about her superiority in the ring, according to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) release.

Kirti will take to the ring against Keerthana Lakshmi of Telangana in her quarter's bout.

Two-time Asian junior champion Nikita (60kg) had to grind hard to secure a hard-fought 5-2 win on points after her bout against Anamika Yadav from Uttar Pradesh was reviewed. The Uttarakhand-born pugilist utilized her quick movement and swift punches to emerge victorious in the fiercely contested bout.

Following her triumph, Nikita will square off against Sakshi of Haryana in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

