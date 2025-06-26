Kuching [Malaysia], June 26 (ANI): Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh won two titles each as India finished with three gold medals at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025 at the Arena Emas here on Thursday.

The Indian squash players, who won the bronze medal together at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, claimed the mixed doubles crown in Kuching after beating Malaysian duo Ameeshenraj Chandaran and Rachel Arnold 2-0 (11-9, 11-7) in the final.

The 17-year-old Anahat also paired up with senior compatriot Joshna Chinappa to claim the women's doubles crown, as per the Olympics.com.

The Anahat-Joshna duo had to dig deep to beat the Malaysian pair of Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying 2-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-10) in a fiercely-contested gold medal match. After going down in the first game, the Indian pair rallied to claw their way back in the second before clinching a thrilling decider.

Anahat and Joshna are the first Indian pair to win the women's doubles squash crown at the Asian Championships.

In men's doubles, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar successfully defended their title after beating the Pakistani pair of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan title clash lasted 88 minutes, with Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar coming out as the winners by a 2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-5) scoreline following the marathon exchange.

Velavan Senthilkumar had claimed a bronze medal in men's singles at the individual Asian Championships earlier this month. (ANI)

