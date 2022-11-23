Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Assam and Karnataka qualified for the knock-out stage of the Vizay Hazare Trophy from Group B after winning their respective matches here on Wednesday.

Both ended on 24 points with identical six wins and a loss but Karnataka topped group on better net run rate of 1.721 as against 1.360 of Assam.

Assam beat Delhi by 25 runs in their last group match to notch up their fifth win on the trot.

Invited to bat, Assam were all out for 250 in 49.4 overs with Rishav Das remaining not out on 93 (92 balls; 11x4s, 2x6s) while Rahul Hazarika contributed 61.

For Delhi, Nitish Rana was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/33 while Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets.

Assam bowlers then produced a clinical display to bowl Delhi out for 225 in 49 overs. Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Rajjakuddin Ahmed and Riyan Parag took two wickets apiece.

Himmat Singh top-scored for Delhi with 84 while captain Nitish Rana contributed 34.

In another match here, Karnataka thrashed Rajasthan by 60 runs.

Asked to bat, Karnataka made 208 all out in 48.4 overs with Nikin Jose and Shreyas Gopal scoring 67 and 57 respectively.

Aniket Choudhary and Sahil Dhiwan grabbed three wickets apiece while Shubham Sharma took two wickets.

Rajasthan suffered a batting collapse as they were all out for 148 in 41.1 overs. All the Rajasthan batters struggled with Yash Kothari top-scoring with 49 runs from

81 balls.

Ronit More and Krishnappa Gowtham ran through the middle and lower order of Rajasthan batting line-up with three wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Assam: 250 all out in 49.4 overs (Rishav Das 93 not out, Rahul Hazarika 61; Nitish Rana 3/33) beat Delhi 225 all out in 49 overs (Himmat Singh 84; Mukhtar Hussain 2/22) by 25 runs.

Karnataka: 208 all out in 48.4 overs (Nikin Jose 67, Shreyas Gopal 57; Aniket Choudhary 3/28, Sahil Dhiwan 3/30) beat Rajasthan 148 all out in 41.1 overs (Yash Kothari 49; Ronit More 3/35, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/36) by 50 runs.

