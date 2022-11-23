The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup 2022 is well underway in Qatar since 20 November. A total of 32 top-ranked national teams will vie for the world football championship title in a nearly month-long event. Qatar became the first Arab host and only second Asian country to organise the glorious Quadrennial men's football championship after being awarded the FIFA World Cup 2022 in 2010 by FIFA's congress. A familiar format of 32 teams contesting in eight groups of four teams will be followed in the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2022, before making it to the Knockouts. Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia are in Group F of the league stage. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The first match of Group F of FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled on 23 November between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium. Each team in the group will play once against the other three teams. The winning team will earn three points on the group table whereas, in case the match is tied, each concerned team gets a point apiece. After all matches in the group stage end, only the top two teams will advance to the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F Points Table

Position Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points - Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Morocco had a disappointing outing in the previous edition of FIFA World Cup in 2018, as the team ended at the bottom in the group stage. In contrast, Croatia and Belgium topped their respective groups in the league stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The underdogs Canada couldn't cut through into the previous edition and are placed in a challenging group alongside the tougher teams like Belgium and Croatia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).