Canberra [Australia], November 29 (ANI): As India gears up for their pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar shared his insights during a press conference, reflecting on the team's preparation.

Abhishek Nayar was particularly enthusiastic about Harshit Rana's journey and performance. Rana came with a storm in the first Test match in Perth, and the debutant scalped 4 wickets, three in the first innings and one in the second.

Also Read | IND U19 vs PAK U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

The fast bowler cleaned up Travis Head in the first innings, which is considered one of the best deliveries in the Test

Before the second Test, India will take on the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Saturday, providing them with a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and gain match practice.

Also Read | ICC Meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 Postponed Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over Tournament Venue: Reports.

Nayar was particularly enthusiastic about Harshit Rana's journey and performance.

"As far as Harshit goes, everyone in the dressing room was happy. It has been a journey. Two years ago, he was almost making it to the Delhi team. He was not sure if he would play U23 cricket. To now donning Indian colours and doing what he did at Perth, it is so heartening," Nayar said.

He added, "When I first talked to him, he had a lot of belief and talent. He has put in a lot of hard work. He has worked hard on his fitness even before he was coming here, played Ranji. He has worked hard to be where he is."

Nayar also discussed the positive impact of having top players Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returning for the second Test.

"It is always good to be in a position where you have got two top players (Rohit and Gill) coming back in action. It gives players confidence," he stated.

Rohit had been away with his family while Gill was recovering from a thumb injury.

Looking ahead, Nayar mentioned the anticipated return of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"I think Gauti bhai should be here soon. He should be in Adelaide as soon as we reach there," he noted.

Gambhir had temporarily left the team due to personal reasons.

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide is scheduled to begin on December 6, and the team is focused on putting their best foot forward in this pivotal encounter.

The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)