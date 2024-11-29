The India Under-19 cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 cricket team in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Group A match. The high-voltage encounter between two cricketing giants will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The India U19 and Pakistan U19 much-awaited clash will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, November 30. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 clash can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024 match between the two arch-rivals in Dubai. When is India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024? Know Date and Time in IST.

The India U19 cricket team will be led by Mohamed Amaan, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig will captain the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. The India U19 side will also see Bihar cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to be sold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. At the age of 13 years, Vaibhav was sold for INR 1.10 crore to the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2025 mega auction. ICC Meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 Postponed Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over Tournament Venue: Reports.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Saad Baig (PAK U19)

Batters: Andre Siddharth (IND U19), Shahzaib Khan-I (PAK U19), Ayush Mhatre (IND-U19), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND U19)

All-Rounders: Usman Khan (PAK U19), Mohammad Amaan (IND-U19), Faham Ul Haq (PAK U19)

Bowlers: Mohammad Ahmed (PAK U19), Mohammed Enaan (IND U19), Samarth Nagaraj (IND U19)

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Saad Baig (vc)

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Saad Baig (PAK U19), Andre Siddharth (IND U19), Shahzaib Khan-I (PAK U19), Ayush Mhatre (IND-U19), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND U19), Usman Khan (PAK U19), Mohammad Amaan (IND-U19), Faham Ul Haq (PAK U19), Mohammad Ahmed (PAK U19), Mohammed Enaan (IND U19), Samarth Nagaraj (IND U19)

