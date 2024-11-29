The much-awaited International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting on the Champions Trophy 2025 has been postponed to November 30. The mega-tournament, scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year, has been hit by controversy already with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send the India national cricket team to Pakistan for the tournament. The ICC had earlier set a meeting on November 29 which would determine the fate of the Champions Trophy but as per reports, the meet has been postponed and will take place on November 30. Champions Trophy 2025 Without Team India? ICC Mulling Over Three Options For Upcoming Mega Tournament: Report.

According to a Geo News report, the online meeting that was scheduled to take place on November 29 lasted for around 15 minutes and remained inconclusive, forcing the discussion to be postponed to November 30 instead. A report in Republic states that the sources close to them have stated that the meeting has already happened and that they await the announcement that is to be made from the discussion. Earlier, the PCB had informed the ICC that they are not in favour of accepting a hybrid model for conducting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with the India national cricket team playing their matches in a different country. PCB Says Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025 'Not Acceptable' Ahead of ICC Board Meeting.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi also pointed out in a press conference that it is not right that Pakistan would play in India and India wouldn't travel to Pakistan to play cricket. The India national cricket team has not toured Pakistan since 2008 following the Mumbai terror attack which had rocked the nation. India later hosted Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2012/13 and following that, the two nations have been competing only in ICC and ACC events.

