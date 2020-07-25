Milan, Jul 25 (AP) Atalanta kept alive its slim Serie A title hopes by drawing at AC Milan 1-1 in a matchup of the two best squads of the restart.

Hakan Çalhanoglu gave Milan an early lead with a powerful free kick, and Duván Zapata equalized from close range after Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a penalty kick from Ruslan Malinovskyi.

With only two games still to play, Atalanta moved within five points of Juventus, which can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title on Sunday by beating Sampdoria.

Milan, which like Atalanta is unbeaten following the stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic, is sixth, one point behind Roma.

Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura nearly won it for Milan with a shot off the post late in the second half.

Also, Crotone secured promotion from Serie B by beating Livorno 5-1. Serie B leader Benevento was already promoted. AP

